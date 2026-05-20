MUSCAT - In a major push towards Oman’s net-zero ambitions, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals launched three digital platforms and signed two agreements under the first phase of its government buildings energy efficiency programme, advancing sustainability and digital transformation efforts across the Sultanate of Oman.

Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated that the Ministry launched three strategic digital platforms: the "Makman" platform for open data in the energy sector, the "Kawader" platform for attracting national talent to work in the sector and the "Meezan" national platform for monitoring emissions and managing greenhouse gas data. These platforms enable companies to record emissions, track carbon reduction projects and manage their data according to international standards.

Al Aufi explained that the Ministry has also signed agreements with specialised companies to begin implementing energy efficiency projects in government buildings. He emphasised that these projects represent a practical step towards enhancing electricity consumption efficiency and rationalising operational spending, while also supporting sustainability efforts and reducing carbon emissions.

He pointed out that the National Net Zero Strategy, in cooperation with the Oman Net Zero Centre, has laid out a clear roadmap for various economic sectors to achieve zero neutrality by 2050. This will be accomplished through coordinating efforts and projects with regulatory bodies and companies; and providing technical, legislative and financial support for projects related to emissions reduction.

He added that Net Zero projects represent an economic opportunity for the private sector through the development of new products and solutions, increased production efficiency and enhanced local content, as well as the creation of new jobs related to the green economy.

The first agreement involved signing an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) with Enova Facilities and Energy Management Company, while the second agreement included implementing energy efficiency measures in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University, the owner of the targeted facilities.

For his part, Dr Amer bin Saif al Hinai, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University for Postgraduate Studies and Scientific Research, stated that the agreement is an extension of the university's programmes to rationalise energy and water consumption. He explained that the project includes implementing a package of technical measures, most notably upgrading air conditioning and lighting systems, applying energy management systems and introducing clean energy solutions to reduce consumption and achieve sustainability in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The Oman Net Zero Centre oversees energy efficiency projects in government buildings according to the Super ESCO model, managing contracts and ensuring savings through specialised companies for up to 10 years.

The first phase of the programme includes 13 government buildings, 12 of which are at Sultan Qaboos University and one belonging to the Royal Court Affairs. This phase involves implementing an integrated system that includes replacing cooling and lighting systems with high-efficiency alternatives, installing smart building management systems (BMS) and adding renewable energy systems.

The projects aim to reduce electricity consumption by 27.53 per cent compared to the baseline, saving approximately 14.5 gigawatt-hours annually, in addition to reducing carbon emissions by about 6,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually over 10 years, with the implementation of precise mechanisms to measure and verify the savings.

The Ministry confirmed that this package represents the first phase of a series of annual packages aimed at the gradual expansion of energy efficiency projects in government buildings across Oman, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing operating costs and energy consumption.

As part of expanding the national "Meezan" platform for greenhouse gas management and inventory, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, represented by the Oman Net Zero Centre, signed partnership agreements with a number of national companies and institutions from various sectors. The goal is to build an integrated national emissions management system and strengthen public-private partnerships in low-carbon transition projects.

The "Meezan" platform provides a centralised digital infrastructure for managing greenhouse gas data, enabling institutions to input data on fuel consumption, production, operations and emissions reduction projects, as well as calculate their corporate carbon footprint according to the methodologies of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The platform also adheres to the requirements of the ISO 14064 standard for measuring, reporting and verifying emissions, enhancing data reliability and improving the readiness of institutions for regulatory compliance and future participation in the local carbon market.

The Ministry explained that the data collected through the “Meezan” platform will support the calculation of national emissions and the measurement of sectoral performance, contributing to the development of data-driven national policies and initiatives and attracting investments in low-carbon solutions.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, the Ministry launched the updated version of the “Kawader” platform, formerly known as “PetroJobs” a unified electronic recruitment platform for the oil and gas sector. This platform aims to streamline recruitment processes and connect job seekers with operating companies according to transparent and standardised criteria.

The Ministry also announced the pilot launch of the “Makman” open data platform for the oil and gas exploration and production sector. This platform aims to support operating companies, oilfield services companies, academic institutions and researchers by facilitating data access and enhancing the efficiency of exploration operations.

The Ministry also launched its new website with an interactive interface that includes digital services, information and data related to the energy and minerals sectors, in support of the digital transformation trends and the development of electronic services in the Sultanate of Oman.

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