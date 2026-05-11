Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has decided to ban the use of plastic water bottles inside its building, as part of its efforts to adopt environmentally friendly practices in the workplace and reduce plastic waste.

"This decision comes in line with EA's directions to reduce single-use materials and encourage the use of sustainable alternatives such as reusable bottles, which contributes to reducing the environmental impact and promoting a culture of environmental responsibility," the statement said.

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