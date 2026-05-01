Port of Duqm Company has signed the Meezan Subscription Agreement with the Oman Net Zero Centre under the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, becoming the first non-hydrocarbon entity in the Sultanate to formalize such a partnership.

This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to adopting sustainable and responsible operational practices, in alignment with Oman’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions and its long-term strategic priorities.

The Meezan platform represents the first integrated national system for accurately and efficiently calculating, monitoring, reporting, and verifying greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative embodies the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The platform is built on methodologies developed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), ensuring alignment with internationally recognized standards and best practices and ISO 14064-3 certified verifying the compliance of the platform with the IPCC methodologies.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals’ efforts, through the Oman Net Zero Center, to accelerate decarbonization and the transition to net zero emissions. It aims to strengthen national and international collaboration on emissions reduction, enhance the quality and transparency of greenhouse gas data, improve the efficiency of decarbonization planning, and support informed decision-making aligned with Oman’s net zero journey.

As part of this partnership, Port of Duqm Company has begun leveraging the Meezan platform enabling entities to track, manage, and disclose carbon emissions and Decarbonization-related initiatives, in alignment with national decarbonization goals.

Commenting on this milestone, Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm Company, stated: “This agreement will represent a pivotal milestone in our sustainability journey. Through our partnership with the Oman Net Zero Centre under the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the adoption of the Meezan platform, we will enhance our ability to measure, manage, and continuously improve our environmental performance. We reaffirm our commitment to playing a proactive role in supporting Oman’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions, while setting new benchmarks for sustainability across the non-oil & gas sectors.”

Through this participation, Port of Duqm Company will further strengthen its position as a sustainability leader within the non-oil & gas sectors, contribute to national decarbonization efforts, and reinforce stakeholder confidence in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, setting a benchmark for future sustainability initiatives across the region.

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