Boursa Kuwait, the operator of the Kuwait stock exchange, held a webinar on fixed-income instruments in partnership with the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait, as the country moves to develop its bond and sukuk market following the introduction of a new regulatory framework.

The event follows the issuance of Capital Markets Authority Resolution which established rules governing the listing and trading of fixed-income instruments, including bonds and Islamic bonds (sukuk), on Boursa Kuwait.

The framework allows domestic and foreign fixed-income securities to be listed and traded on the exchange and introduces a dedicated trading board for bonds and sukuk, separate from equities.

The webinar was led by Rob Langrick, chief product advocate at the CFA Institute, who discussed fixed-income market fundamentals, including yield curves, duration, credit risk and bond valuation.

"Fixed-income instruments are a fundamental component in building investment portfolios, given their role in financing governments and companies, providing more stable sources of income and supporting long-term wealth preservation," stated Langrick during the webinar.

"Despite their importance, the asset class remains less understood by a wide segment of retail investors, particularly in emerging markets, which has a direct impact on the quality of investment decision-making. A sound understanding of fixed-income concepts is essential for assessing risk and return in a balanced manner," he added.

The session also included demonstrations using Bloomberg terminal data to illustrate how fixed-income securities are analyzed and traded in global markets.

"Boursa Kuwait believes that knowledge is a fundamental pillar in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and a key enabler of its ability to keep pace with global transformations and accommodate new asset classes," remarked Naser Mishari Al Sanousi, the senior director of marketing and corporate communications.

"Our commitment extends to all market participants, from students taking their first steps in their investment journey to experienced professionals seeking to develop their knowledge and enhance their readiness to engage with more diverse and advanced financial instruments," he stated.

According to him, Boursa Kuwait seeks to enable investors, market participants and professionals to understand fixed-income instruments better and grasp their associated risks and opportunities, to foster more informed and efficient investment decision-making.

"This initiative reflects the strength of the long-standing strategic partnership between Boursa Kuwait, the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait, which has contributed over the past years to delivering educational programs, knowledge initiatives and professional development opportunities for Kuwait’s investment community. Through these partnerships, we continue to support the development of a more knowledgeable, efficient and resilient capital market, serving investors, issuers and the national economy," he added.

Boursa Kuwait said increasing investor awareness of fixed-income products will be important as the country seeks to diversify investment opportunities and broaden participation in its capital markets.

Fixed-income securities play a central role in financing governments and companies while providing investors with income-generating assets, Langrick said. However, he noted that the asset class remains less familiar to many retail investors, particularly in emerging markets.

The webinar forms part of co-operation agreements between Boursa Kuwait, the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait aimed at expanding financial education and professional development programmes for market participants.

Boursa Kuwait had signed a memorandum of understanding with the CFA Institute in October 2025, building on an existing partnership with CFA Society Kuwait established in 2018.

Commenting on the partnership, CFA Society Kuwait President Amina Abotalaf said: "This webinar reflects the importance of partnerships between financial and professional institutions in enhancing financial literacy and developing the capabilities of participants in the Kuwaiti capital market."

"Through our collaboration with Boursa Kuwait, the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait seek to provide educational and training content based on global professional standards, helping investors, professionals and students gain a deeper understanding of modern investment instruments and make more informed, analysis-based decisions," she added.

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