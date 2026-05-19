The Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has released its 2025 air transport statistics bulletin, revealing that the total number of passengers travelling through the Kingdom’s airports reached 140.9 million, a 9.6% increase compared with 2024.

International flights accounted for 75.8 million arriving and departing passengers, up 9.4%, while domestic flights recorded 65.1 million passengers, marking a 9.8% increase year-on-year, reported Saudi Press Agency.

King Abdulaziz International Airport ranked first among the Kingdom’s airports with 53.5 million passengers, followed by King Khalid International Airport with 40.8 million passengers, and King Fahd International Airport with 13.7 million passengers.

The bulletin also showed that the average daily passenger traffic reached 178,600 on domestic flights and 207,700 on international flights.

It showed that the total number of arriving and departing flights across the Kingdom’s airports reached 979,800 in 2025, representing an 8.3% increase compared to 2024. Domestic flights accounted for 506,300 flights, up 6.8%, while international flights totalled 473,500, marking a 9.9% increase year-on-year.

At the airport level, King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded the highest number of flights with 314,400, followed by King Khalid International Airport with 296,800 flights, and King Fahd International Airport with 108,500 flights. The average daily number of domestic flights reached 1,387, compared to 1,297 international flights per day.

In terms of air connectivity, the number of countries linked to the Kingdom through international airports rose to 66, reflecting a 1.5% increase, while the number of destinations served climbed to 176, up 2.3% from 2024.

Saudia Airlines ranked first among airlines operating in Saudi airspace with a share of 25.5%, followed by flynas at 13.3%, and Flyadeal at 8.6%.

The Kingdom ranked 18th globally in the 2025 air connectivity index, compared to 17th place in 2024.

The bulletin is compiled using administrative records from various government and private sector entities.

The data undergoes comprehensive statistical processing and verification procedures to ensure the highest standards of accuracy, reliability, and quality prior to publication.

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