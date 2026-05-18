Flynas, a leading low-cost airline in Middle East, has announced the launch of new direct flights to Rome, Munich, and Budapest, alongside the resumption of its direct flights between Riyadh and Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, in addition to the Maldives, as part of its Summer 2026 destinations network, which includes more than 25 international destinations worldwide.

Flights to the new and resumed destinations are scheduled to begin on June 24, with tickets available through all flynas booking channels.

It will include three weekly direct flights from Riyadh to Rome, Munich, Budapest, Podgorica, and the Maldives.

The launch of new destinations and the resumption of seasonal flights are part of flynas' strategy for growth and network expansion, while offering its guests diverse travel options and direct access to some of the world's top tourism destinations.

flynas' Summer 2026 destinations network spans Africa, Europe, and Asia. It includes Milan, Krakow, Geneva, Rize, Moscow, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, Trabzon, Batumi, Baku, Salalah, Tbilisi, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheik, El Alamein, Sohag, Sarajevo, Salzburg, Tirana, Vienna, and Prague, in addition to the new destinations of Rome, Munich, and Budapest, as well as Podgorica and the Maldives.

Summer 2026 destinations flights will operate through flynas's four operational hubs in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah, further offering its guests more travel options during the summer season and aligning with Vision 2030's goals to enhance international air connectivity.

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