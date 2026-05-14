Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced that it will restore its network across the Middle East, with the resumption of double-daily passenger flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH), the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The reintroduction of Abu Dhabi services, now in operation, expands Qatar Airways’ operations in the UAE to three destinations, alongside Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ).

The service follows Qatar Airways’ recent regional announcement of flights to Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), and Erbil (EBL) in Iraq.

Qatar Airways has also resumed daily services to Bahrain (BAH), Damascus (DAM), and Kozhikode (CCJ), offering passengers greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity across the region and beyond.

The airline said that building on this momentum, it is steadily advancing the phased restoration of its global network across six continents.

The airline further advised passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct, and updated.

It also warned that flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond its control.

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