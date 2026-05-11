Doha Qatar: Qatar Airways announced its expansion in the Americas with the launch of new flight operations to Caracas, Venezuela, and Bogotá, Colombia, commencing from July 22, 2026, strengthening connectivity between the Middle East and the Americas.

In a statement by Qatar Airways, the service represents a significant milestone for the airline, as it becomes the first Gulf carrier to serve Venezuela, and the first airline to operate flights from the Middle East to Caracas and Bogotá.

Qatar Airways will operate two weekly flights to Caracas and Bogotá, providing smooth onward connections through Hamad International Airport to key markets including Australia, China, Japan, Lebanon, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

The schedule is as follows, departing every Wednesday and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Bogotá (BOG) – Flight QR783: Departure 07:30; Arrival 16:05

Bogotá (BOG) to Caracas (CCS) – Flight QR783: Departure 17:35; Arrival 20:40

Caracas (CCS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR783 Departure 22:40; Arrival 19:55 +1

It reaffirmed its commitment to serve over 160 global destinations this summer, offering passengers with greater flexibility and seamless transfer options across Qatar Airways’ global network.