Muscat: As part of the joint efforts to expedite the flow of shipments from various Gulf ports to the Sultanate of Oman and to address the challenges the competent authorities have launched initiatives to facilitate clearance procedures for shipments to enhance the smooth flow of their supply.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion called on commercial and industrial establishments that face challenges in delivering their shipments to the Sultanate of Oman to take following steps.

For challenges related to Jebel Ali Port and operational services, establishments can contact via email customerservice@dpworld.com.

They can also contact the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion via email at

c.office@tejarah.gov.om by attaching all shipment documents, including details of the affected shipments, the shipping company's name, and the type of products.

This can be also done by filling out the attached form via the QR code to enable specialists to coordinate

directly with relevant authorities.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) said that it is facilitating the entry and exit of foreign and domestic trucks through Omani ports, in coordination with the Royal Oman Police (Directorate General of Customs) and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

The measures include organizing and accelerating the entry of foreign and domestic trucks through ports, recording all operations in a unified and documented manner via the OneWB, and electronic tracking of truck movements to ensure transparency and adherence to operational schedules, and transferring of containers between trucks, or the exchange of trailers and their movement to ports or logistics hubs

Other measures include direct contracting with Omani truck drivers through the OneWB electronic transport documents platform, allocation of Fast Track lanes for high-performing, compliant trucks, streamlining procedures for oversized and heavy trucks through expedited land transport permits at Omani land borders, and operations throughout the week, 24/7, with flexible scheduling for entry and exit without delays

MTCIT called on all beneficiaries of land transport services to cooperate in implementing these procedures, and any operational or regulatory updates will be announced in due course through the Ministry's official channels.

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