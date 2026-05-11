Saudi state ​oil ⁠giant Aramco could reach ‌a maximum sustainable ​oil production capacity of ​12 million barrels per ​day in three weeks if ⁠required, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

He said that ​the ‌energy supply ⁠shock ⁠that began in the first-quarter was ​the ‌largest the ⁠world has ever experienced, and that if disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz--linked to the U.S.-Iran ‌conflict--continues for a few more weeks, ⁠normalization in ​the oil market would not ​happen until ‌2027.

(Reporting by Yousef ⁠Saba Editing ​by Bernadette Baum)