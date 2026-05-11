RIYADH — A mutual visa exemption agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia officially entered into force on Monday, May 11, 2026, allowing citizens of both countries to travel without visas for short visits.

As an extension of the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, this enforcement of the visa exemption reflects the shared commitment to enhancing and developing tourism and cultural exchange between the two friendly nations.

The agreement covers all types of passports — diplomatic, special, and ordinary — and makes Russia the first country with which the Kingdom has signed a visa exemption that includes ordinary passports.

However, it does not applyto visas for those traveling for work, study, residency, or Hajj, for which the appropriate visa must still be obtained.

Under the agreement, citizens of both countries may enter without a visa for visits, whether for tourism, business, or to visit relatives and friends.

The exemption also allows citizens to stay in either country for up to 90 consecutive days or for separate periods totaling 90 days within one calendar year.

The agreement enters into force on the occasion of the 100-year commemoration of Saudi-Russian diplomatic relations.

It is expected to contribute to increased mutual visits, enhanced tourism, economic and cultural cooperation, and strengthened collaboration and partnership across various sectors between the two friendly countries and peoples.

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