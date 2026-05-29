NIGERIAN exporters are reaping significant benefits from a new air cargo corridor linking the country with East and Southern Africa, with shipping costs slashed by up to 75 percent under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), according to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The Nigeria-East and Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor, launched in May 2025, is delivering tangible results by eliminating expensive routing detours and reducing reliance on informal channels.

In a one-year performance report released to mark the corridor’s anniversary, the minister highlighted improved competitiveness for Nigerian goods, particularly agro-processed products, cosmetics, textiles, and fashion items.

“The corridor has reduced the cost of moving Nigerian goods to other regions and enhanced the competitiveness of Nigerian products in priority markets,” Dr. Oduwole stated. “This demonstrates that the AfCFTA can deliver real commercial outcomes for Nigerian businesses.”

The initiative began with Uganda Airlines serving Entebbe (Uganda), Nairobi (Kenya), and Johannesburg (South Africa) on Africa Day, May 25, 2025. In 2026, the corridor was expanded through a partnership with RwandAir, adding direct access to Kigali (Rwanda), Lusaka (Zambia), and Harare (Zimbabwe), while providing more options on existing routes. Special rebated rates were negotiated to support exporters, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the RwandAir arrangement, rates for shipments above 1,000 kg range from $1.20/kg to Kigali and $1.70/kg to Johannesburg, with a flat airway bill fee of $15. Similar tiered pricing applies to Uganda Airlines routes.

These represent dramatic reductions from previous rates of $5–$10 per kilogramme or higher.

Nigeria’s non-oil exports to 25 non-ECOWAS African countries rose from $150 million in 2024 to $207 million in 2025. Freight forwarders report a 40 percent increase in export volumes since the corridor’s launch, with a 70 percent average reduction in cargo costs compared to other airlines.

Businesses have shared positive feedback. Chief Chinwe Ezenwa of Lelook Nigeria Ltd said: “I have shipped bags, garments, and apparel directly to Kenya and Uganda, and I am now planning to export to South Africa. My target is to exceed 1,000 kg monthly. This arrangement has genuinely opened a new door for me.”

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