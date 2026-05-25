Muscat – Oman Airports signed a strategic partnership agreement on Sunday with Singapore’s Changi Airports International (CAI) to enhance the commercial development of Muscat International Airport and elevate the passenger and retail experience.

The partnership reflects Oman Airports’ commitment to adopting international best practices and benefiting from the extensive expertise of Changi Airports International, one of the world’s leading airport operators, as per a statement.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen operational excellence, diversify revenue streams and create added value across the airport ecosystem.

The agreement forms part of ongoing efforts to boost the competitiveness of Muscat International Airport and reinforce its position as a leading regional aviation gateway. ‘It also reflects the shared commitment of both parties to supporting sustainable initiatives and exploring new opportunities that contribute to economic growth and added value for Oman and the wider region,’ Oman Airports stated.

Speaking during the official signing ceremony held in Singapore on Sunday, Nasser bin Ahmed Al Sharji, CEO of Oman Airports, said the partnership marks an important step towards enhancing all stages of the passenger journey through the exchange of expertise and best practices with Changi Airport.

He stressed that continuous improvement of the passenger experience remains a key pillar in achieving excellence and sustainable success in the aviation sector.

Eugene Gan, CEO of CAI, said the partnership is expected to deliver strong results for Muscat International Airport by supporting its commercial and operational development and further enhancing the airport experience for travellers.

In July last year, Oman Airports signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysian firm WCT Berhad to explore development and investment opportunities around Muscat International Airport. The partnership includes designing a master plan for optimising land use in the airport’s vicinity.

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