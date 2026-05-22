KUWAIT CITY - The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced on Thursday the gradual resumption of flights operated by Arab and international airlines at Kuwait International Airport, Terminal 1, starting June 1, marking a significant step toward restoring full air traffic operations following recent disruptions.

Chairman of the Authority, Sheikh Engineer Hamoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; and His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, for their unwavering support of the civil aviation sector.

He highlighted that the leadership’s backing has been instrumental in advancing the Authority’s vision to modernize Kuwait’s air transport infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamoud explained that the resumption of flights will be carried out in phases under a carefully structured operational plan designed to ensure technical and logistical readiness.

The plan prioritizes the smooth flow of air traffic and the highest standards of passenger safety, with continuous evaluations at each stage until full operational capacity is achieved.

He noted that the return of Arab and foreign carriers follows the completion of extensive repair and development works across key operational facilities at Kuwait International Airport. These upgrades include enhancements to systems, infrastructure, and overall operational readiness.

The Chairman further emphasized that all necessary improvements have been completed at the main passenger terminal (T1), which now features a renewed design aimed at improving passenger flow while maintaining top-tier security and safety standards.

Sheikh Hamoud also highlighted the recent visit by His Highness the Prime Minister to the airport, where he inspected progress at Terminal 1 and reviewed the latest completed developments. The visit was attended by the Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Salem Al-Sabah, along with senior officials from the Civil Aviation Authority.

During the visit, a comprehensive presentation was delivered outlining the repair, rehabilitation, and modernization efforts undertaken by the Authority, particularly in response to the recent Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait International Airport. The presentation also included the proposed operational plan for the return of foreign airlines and a review of this year’s Hajj flight program.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Hamoud expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts of all government entities operating at the airport, including the Ministry of Interior and the General Administration of Customs. He commended the dedication of the Authority’s staff, whose efforts ensured operational continuity during what he described as exceptional circumstances.

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