More than 40 airlines are currently operating through Dubai International Airport (DXB), apart from the Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai, Dubai Airports said.

"As our network grows, more carriers in addition to Emirates and flydubai are continuing to connect travellers through Dubai, to destinations across the world," Dubai Airports said in its X post, giving a list of the airlines.

Earlier this month, Dubai Airports said DXB continued to sustain global connectivity through a period of regional disruption that significantly constrained airspace capacity and flight schedules across a critical aviation corridor. With airspace within the UAE now fully restored, Dubai Airports is moving decisively to scale up operations, increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity.

Since the regional conflict began on February 28 and intensified through March, Dubai’s airports remained operational despite constraints, supporting the safe movement of 6 million guests, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo as of April 30, it said.

Operations at DXB were maintained under continuously changing conditions, with schedules, passenger flows and ground handling aligned to available airspace. Coordinated decision-making across the airport ecosystem enabled the airport to sustain safe and consistent service continuity, despite severe constraints.

Following the lifting of all precautionary restrictions on UAE airspace, Dubai Airports has entered the next phase of recovery operations, ramping up daily fight movements and enabling airlines to progressively restore schedules.

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