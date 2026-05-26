KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways has announced the launch of commercial flights to 12 summer destinations as part of its operational plan for the summer season of 2026, beginning next June, according to the company’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Abdulwahab Al-Shatti.

Al-Shatti said the new summer routes include Sarajevo, Malaga, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Salalah, Nice, Vienna, Antalya, Bodrum, Trabzon, Mykonos, and Zurich, bringing the airline’s total global destinations to 54.

He added that additional destinations, subject to approvals from relevant authorities, include Krakow, Moscow, Beijing, New York, Abu Dhabi, Tbilisi, Baku, and Damascus, reflecting rising travel demand during the summer period and efforts to offer diverse options for different categories of travellers.

Al-Shatti said Kuwait Airways is committed to launching seasonal summer destinations annually due to their popularity, noting that the selected locations offer a mix of tourism, entertainment, and commercial attractions. He added that bookings are available through the airline’s website, official mobile application, and approved sales channels.

He further said the national carrier continues to strengthen its operational network and improve passenger experience by offering diversified travel options catering to family, leisure, nature, and shopping tourism segments.

The airline has also launched an official WhatsApp channel to provide customers with updates on services and offers, he said, adding that the company is working on accelerating refund processing, having completed more than 55 percent of refund requests with increased staffing support.

Al-Shatti reaffirmed Kuwait Airways’ commitment to implementing its operational and marketing plans to the highest standards, aiming to enhance its position as the national carrier and deliver improved services across all travel seasons.

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