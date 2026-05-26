MINA — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued the first operational permit for limited drone-based delivery of medicines and medical logistics to Terra Drone Arabia within the holy sites in Makkah during the 2026 Hajj season.

This reflects the authority’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies in the service of pilgrims.

The permit supports GACA’s efforts to advance the aviation sector, localize innovative solutions, and improve operational efficiency and response speed for medical and logistics services under the highest safety and quality standards.

The move builds on pilot operations conducted during last year’s Hajj, paving the way for the first permit of its kind, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the Aviation Program's objectives.

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