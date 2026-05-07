Saudi Aramco and solutions by stc will jointly deploy a next-generation high-performance supercomputer, as part of the oil major's ongoing digital transformation initiatives.



The move - the largest deployment of computing infrastructure in Aramco's history - aims to boost upstream computing capabilities in hydrocarbon discovery and recovery, the state-backed Aramco, which trades on the Saudi stock exchange, said in a statement.



The $372.5 million (SAR 1.4 billion) supercomputer will serve as a critical enabler for Aramco's upstream operations, enabling advanced seismic data processing and large-scale reservoir modeling and simulation.



The system will have seven times the computing capacity currently available for Aramco's upstream operations.



"By significantly enhancing seismic imaging and reservoir simulation capabilities, the new supercomputer aims to redefine the speed and accuracy of hydrocarbon discovery and recovery, maximise recovery rates from existing fields across Saudi Arabia, and extend field longevity," the statement said.



The project includes the deployment of a supercomputer tailored to support both seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling activities.

The supercomputer is planned to be delivered by early 2027.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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