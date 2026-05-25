RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher carried out a total of 16,536,826 electronic transactions and services during April. The beneficiaries of these services were users across Absher Individuals and Absher Business.

A total of 13,973,584 transactions were completed through Absher Individuals, and these include 3,609,072 document-viewing operations via the Digital Wallet feature, available to citizens, residents, and visitors through the Absher app. Absher Business recorded 2,563,242 transactions.

Transactions related to the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,417,847, including 3,307,760 services carried out by the General Department of Traffic. The General Directorate of Passports recorded 2,202,603 transactions, while the Ministry’s Agency of Civil Affairs completed 576,236 transactions.

Within the General Services on Absher Individuals, 158,075 reports were issued through the Absher Reports service, along with 2,248 general fingerprint inquiries.

The unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through Absher enable citizens, residents, and visitors to easily and reliably access services provided by the ministry’s sectors through its electronic platforms: Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government. They can also access government and private entities via the National Single Sign-On platform Nafath.