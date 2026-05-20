RIYADH — The national integrated Tawakkalna application has enabled pilgrims to view Hajj permits through the app, allowing beneficiaries to access permits easily during the Hajj season and facilitating the spiritual journey of pilgrims while enhancing the efficiency of the digital services provided to them.

Beneficiaries of this service also include workers participating in the 2026 Hajj season, residents of Makkah, private-sector employees, and domestic workers.

Beneficiaries can review Hajj season permits through the app to facilitate and regulate entry and movement within Makkah and the holy sites.

These include pilgrim permits, entry for workers based in Makkah, work authorization for employees in the holy sites, Makkah entry for private-sector employees and domestic workers, as well as volunteer and vehicle permits.

The app supports 19 languages to enable its use by pilgrims, citizens, residents, and users of various nationalities. It includes more than 1,300 services in cooperation with over 350 government entities across multiple categories, including personal, family, education, health, judicial, professional, tourism, and entertainment services.

It also offers numerous capabilities and features operating with high reliability and advanced technology, serving more than 36 million users. Those wishing to benefit from the Tawakkalna app can download it from digital stores, including the App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, and Galaxy Store.