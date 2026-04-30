Riyadh: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, almatar Travel Solutions, a Saudi company specializing in travel technology, signed a strategic partnership with Wakanow, a digital platform specializing in travel and tourism services across Africa.

This partnership comes as part of the ministry's efforts to empower Saudi technology companies and support the international expansion of their innovative solutions, strengthening the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s tech sector and opening new horizons for cross-border partnerships.

According to a press release issued by the ministry today, the partnership reflects the growing global presence of Saudi technology solutions by enabling regional platforms to benefit from the technologies and services developed by national companies in the travel sector.



It also aligns with the objectives of the ministry, aimed at supporting the growth of Saudi tech companies and expanding their global footprint, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and grow non-oil exports.



Commenting on the agreement, Deputy Minister for Technology at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Mohammed Alrobayan said: “This partnership reflects the level of maturity and competitiveness achieved by Saudi technology companies, as well as their ability to develop scalable digital solutions for global markets".



The release added that the ministry is working to enable the export of Saudi technologies and open new pathways for national companies to expand internationally, strengthening the Kingdom’s presence in the global digital economy and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy and increasing non-oil exports.



Under the agreement, almatar will enable Wakanow to offer flight services to its customer base across more than 15 African countries, leveraging almatar’s expertise in travel technology and airline content distribution.

Founded in Nigeria in 2008, Wakanow operates a network of more than 34 travel service centers, alongside its digital platform serving millions of users.



This partnership underscores the growing capabilities of Saudi tech companies and their role in delivering scalable digital solutions globally, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global hub for innovation and technology.