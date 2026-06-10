Samsung Electronics Company spent nearly 90 trillion won ($59.2 billion) on capital expenditures and research and development (R&D) in 2025, said a report.

This makes it the biggest investor among the world's top 10 semiconductor companies, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The South Korean tech giant had invested a total of 89.9 trillion won, comprising 52.2 trillion won in capital expenditure and 37.7 trillion won in R&D, according to data compiled by corporate tracker CEO Score and cited by Yonhap News Agency.

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