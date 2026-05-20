MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman is accelerating efforts to strengthen water security and environmental sustainability as the country advances projects aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. Growing investments in desalination, wastewater reuse and circular economy initiatives are expected to support long-term resilience while reducing environmental impact across key sectors.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer on the sidelines of Oman Sustainability Week 2026, Erwan Rouxel, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Oman, said Oman has significant potential to become a regional benchmark in sustainable water and environmental management through the expansion of circular water solutions and low-carbon infrastructure.

“Oman has a strong foundation to become a regional benchmark by accelerating circular water solutions, decarbonised desalination and resource recovery from waste and wastewater”, Rouxel said.

He noted that projects involving renewable-powered desalination and biogas-to-energy solutions could help embed sustainability into critical infrastructure while preserving natural resources and strengthening climate resilience.

Water scarcity continues to pose a major challenge across the Gulf region as demand rises due to population growth, urban expansion and industrial development. Oman has responded through strategic investments in desalination facilities, wastewater treatment plants and water infrastructure designed to secure reliable supply for communities and industries.

Rouxel said the next phase of Oman’s water strategy should focus on scaling up wastewater reuse, improving network efficiency and digitalising water management systems to optimise performance across the water cycle.

Erwan Rouxel, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Oman.

“Sustainable water management must continue evolving from supply security to resource optimisation”, he said.

Desalination remains central to Oman’s water supply system, particularly in coastal areas where dependence on non-conventional water resources continues to increase. However, rising energy demand linked to desalination has also intensified the need for more energy-efficient and lower-carbon solutions.

Rouxel stressed that the future of desalination would depend on combining operational efficiency with sustainability through advanced technologies, renewable energy integration and digital innovation.

“The future of desalination must combine performance with sustainability”, Rouxel said. “This means deploying more energy-efficient technologies, integrating renewable energy and optimising operations through innovation and digital solutions”, he added.

He pointed to Veolia Oman’s Al Sharqiyah Desalination Plant in Sur as an example of this transition, noting that the facility incorporates a solar energy project aimed at reducing the carbon footprint associated with water production while ensuring reliable supply for local communities.

Oman is also making progress in circular economy initiatives linked to wastewater reuse, waste recovery and sustainable industrial operations. Environmental projects focused on converting waste into energy are increasingly being viewed as part of Oman’s wider decarbonisation strategy.

Among the initiatives highlighted were landfill gas-to-energy projects at Barka and Al Multaqa, developed by Veolia Oman in partnership with be’ah. The projects capture methane emissions from landfill sites and convert them into usable energy, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improved waste management efficiency.

Looking ahead, Rouxel said sustainability is expected to become more deeply integrated into Oman’s urban and industrial development model over the next decade. Greater adoption of low-carbon infrastructure, circular resource management and smart environmental technologies is anticipated to improve efficiency, resilience and quality of life while supporting economic diversification goals.

The shift also aligns with Oman Vision 2040 objectives aimed at building a more sustainable and resource-efficient economy while ensuring responsible management of the Sultanate of Oman’s natural assets.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

