Salalah – Dhofar governorate has announced four new investment opportunities for the establishment of water purification and bottling plants, as part of efforts to promote private sector participation and expand the sultanate’s growing water industry.

The opportunities, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), cover key wilayats including Salalah, Taqah, Muqshin and Shalim and Hallaniyat Islands.

The move comes amid continued expansion in Oman’s bottled drinking water sector. As per 2024 MAFWR statistics, there were 81 plants in operation across the sultanate, producing approximately 7.7mn litres of bottled water daily.

The growth reflects rising demand for clean drinking water, driven by socio-economic development and population growth.

These facilities are strategically distributed across governorates, with South Sharqiyah hosting 15 plants, North Batinah 12, South Batinah 11, and both Muscat and Dhofar ten each. Dakhliyah has eight plants, North Sharqiyah five, while Dhahirah and Buraimi have four each, and Al Wusta has two.

This geographical spread underscores MAFWR’s commitment to ensuring the availability of bottled drinking water across the country.

In parallel with expansion efforts, the ministry has introduced technical regulations and conditional approvals for new projects. These preliminary approvals are essential for completing procedures with other government entities and ensuring compliance with national health and safety standards.

Authorities have invited investors to apply for the new opportunities via the Tatwir platform, which provides streamlined access to project details and application procedures.

The initiative aligns with Oman’s broader development goals under Oman Vision 2040, supporting economic diversification and sustainable resource management.

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