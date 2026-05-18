SHARJAH: As part of efforts to complete major water projects in record time across Sharjah, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) is intensifying work on a major water network extension project in Al Shnouf 2 and 3, covering a total length of 29 kilometres at a cost exceeding AED12 million.

SEWA has achieved advanced progress in the project, with the completion rate reaching 40 % so far.

The project forms part of SEWA’s strategic plan to strengthen infrastructure and provide water services to new residential areas across the emirate, as the full completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Engineer Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, confirmed that the authority is continuing to implement water network development projects and extend main water lines across various areas of the Emirate of Sharjah. He said the projects are being carried out to provide all essential services to citizens and residents.

Al Sarkal explained that the Al Shnouf project is considered one of SEWA’s priority projects and includes the extension of main and sub-water pipelines of various sizes to serve all residential plots in the area, in addition to the installation of valves and advanced control systems.

He added that the new water networks and pipelines are being implemented according to the highest technical standards and specifications, using materials compliant with drinking water standards to ensure service continuity, efficiency, and high-quality performance.

He also noted that the projects are being supervised by engineers from the emirate.



HH