Kuwait - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) dismissed the complaint of a bidder on the validity of the award decision for the tender to supply, install, operate and maintain the Doha Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant, including equipment to increase the alkalinity of the produced water (Phase Two). The tender was awarded to the lowest bidder -- KD114,280.

The project aims to produce drinking water for all consumers and supply surrounding areas by increasing potable water by 60 million imperial gallons per day.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy intends to issue a tender to develop and support the financial sector.

In its meeting on April 29, the ministry requested CAPT to float the tender to classified companies in order to develop plans, mechanisms and regulations for development within the sector.

CAPT decided to postpone its decision until it receives a letter from the ministry about the discussed amendments within five working days.

The tender aims to support and develop the sector by supervising its work, coordinating with other sectors, and implementing budget rules and principles according to financial regulations.

Meanwhile, the ministry referred the tender for constructing and completing an emergency management building – including electricity, storage facilities and a service building -- in Fahaheel for KD1.517 million – to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for auditing and review before contracting with the bidder selected by CAPT.

The ministry is committed to providing its services to all citizens and residents in different areas, decentralizing service delivery, and expediting emergency response, particularly in dealing with outages and disruptions during the summer months due to high temperatures and increased energy demand.

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