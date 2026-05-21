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LONDON - Wind and solar combined generated more electricity than gas globally in April for the first month ever, data analysed by UK-based think tank Ember showed on Thursday.
* Ember said the move was a broader trend rather than a reaction to soaring fossil fuel prices following the Iran conflict, but added it comes at a time when wind and solar generation is helping reduce reliance on gas imports for many countries hit by the crisis.
* Together, wind and solar generated 22% of global electricity in April, compared with 20% from gas.
* “The current energy crisis has further strengthened the economic case for renewables compared to imported gas, while also adding greater political urgency to accelerate deployment,” said Kostantsa Rangelova, global electricity analyst at Ember.
* April is often a strong month for renewables as spring conditions in the Northern Hemisphere - where most global solar capacity is concentrated - typically combine strong wind output with rising solar generation.
* Globally, combined wind and solar output is estimated to have grown 13% year-on-year, with gains in several markets including China (+14%), the European Union (+13%), Britain (+35%), the United States (+8%), Australia (+17%), Chile (+24%) and Brazil (+4%).
* The analysis is based on reported data from 36 countries and uses conservative estimates for countries yet to publish April figures.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Mark Potter)