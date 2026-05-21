LONDON - Wind and solar combined generated more electricity than ​gas globally ⁠in April for the first month ever, data ‌analysed by UK-based think tank Ember showed on Thursday.

* Ember said ​the move was a broader trend rather than a reaction ​to soaring fossil ​fuel prices following the Iran conflict, but added it comes at a time when wind ⁠and solar generation is helping reduce reliance on gas imports for many countries hit by the crisis.

* Together, wind and solar generated 22% of global electricity ​in April, ‌compared with ⁠20% from ⁠gas.

* “The current energy crisis has further strengthened the economic case for ​renewables compared to imported gas, ‌while also adding greater political urgency ⁠to accelerate deployment,” said Kostantsa Rangelova, global electricity analyst at Ember.

* April is often a strong month for renewables as spring conditions in the Northern Hemisphere - where most global solar capacity is concentrated - typically combine strong wind output with rising solar generation.

* Globally, combined wind and solar output is ‌estimated to have grown 13% year-on-year, with gains ⁠in several markets including China (+14%), the European ​Union (+13%), Britain (+35%), the United States (+8%), Australia (+17%), Chile (+24%) and Brazil (+4%).

* The analysis is based on reported data from ​36 countries and ‌uses conservative estimates for countries yet ⁠to publish April figures.

(Reporting ​by Susanna Twidale. Editing by Mark Potter)