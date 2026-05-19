Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s renewable energy projects planned over the next two years, along with plans to increase the share of clean energy in the electricity mix to 45% by 2028, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, the president discussed the country’s long-term strategy through 2040.

Esmat outlined the government’s plan to expand reliance on renewable energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels to achieve sustainable development. He also reviewed ongoing efforts to strengthen the national electricity grid.

The meeting discussed progress in the implementation of the second phase of the 500-megawatt (MW) Obelisk solar power project in Nag Hammadi, which is set to be connected to the national electricity grid during May.

The talks further touched upon the 900-MW wind power project in Ras Shukeir, scheduled for grid connection during 2027, along with the 1,700-MW solar power project in Minya Governorate.

El-Sisi also followed up on plans to establish several connected and standalone energy storage stations across Minya, Alexandria, and Qena, with a combined capacity of 4,000 MW.

He emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of these projects and overcome any challenges while adhering to the set timelines for completing the works and connecting them to the national electricity grid.

The meeting also reviewed the partnership with the private sector, in line with the state's objectives to position private companies as key partners in the development of Egypt’s renewable energy sector.

The officials also addressed the Gabal El-Zayt wind power complex, which has a total capacity of around 580 MW and is considered one of the largest wind farms in Egypt and Africa. The project is expected to back the national grid’s production capacity while contributing to lower carbon emissions.

Finally, the president directed the government to intensify efforts to attract investments into the energy sector to help achieve the country’s renewable energy targets and maximize the sector’s contribution to national development.