Muscat – Nama Power and Water Procurement Company and O-Green on Sunday marked the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) award letter for the Continuous Renewable Energy Project, a large-scale hybrid scheme combining wind and solar power with battery energy storage systems in the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm.

The project has a total installed generation capacity of 2.7 gigawatts (GW). The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of H E Sultan Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance.

The project represents a significant milestone in Oman’s renewable energy strategy, shifting from standalone solar and wind developments towards integrated clean-energy systems capable of delivering stable, round-the-clock electricity. It is also expected to provide a strategic platform for energy-intensive sectors, including data centres, advanced computing, advanced industries and green fuels.

The Continuous Renewable Energy Project is considered one of the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy schemes, integrating wind, solar and battery energy storage technologies. By combining these resources with advanced storage systems, the project is designed to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply on a 24-hour basis.

It will incorporate solar photovoltaic generation, wind power and battery energy storage systems, and is expected to deliver a firm supply capacity of around 770 megawatts (MW). This enhanced reliability is expected to support greater integration of renewable energy into the national grid and help Oman advance its emissions reduction targets under Oman Vision 2040.

The project is also expected to strengthen Oman’s position among leading countries developing large-scale integrated renewable energy systems capable of delivering clean, dispatchable power.

O-Green CEO Mustafa Mohammed Al Hinai said, “We are pleased to sign the award of this agreement, which represents an important milestone in accelerating the implementation of Continuous Renewable Energy Projects in Oman, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”

Nama Power and Water Procurement CEO Ahmed Salim Al Abri said, “The Continuous Renewable Energy Project represents an important step in the transformation of Oman’s energy sector. The award to a local developer also presents an integrated model combining solar, wind and battery energy storage technologies to provide stable, renewable electricity around the clock.”

O-Green is a national renewable energy platform established as a strategic partnership between OQ Alternative Energy and Naqaa Sustainable Energy. Its scope includes the development of solar and wind projects, as well as localisation of renewable energy technologies and related industries, including wind turbine components.