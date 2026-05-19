OQ Group, a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman, unveiled its 2026 Sustainability Report during Oman Sustainability Week, highlighting major progress in renewable energy expansion, emissions reduction and local value creation as part of its long-term sustainability strategy aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s net-zero target for 2050.

The report revealed that OQ surpassed 2,000MW in renewable energy capacity, secured power purchase agreements for more than 740MW from wind and solar projects, achieved all its 2025 corporate greenhouse gas reduction targets and automated greenhouse gas emissions inventory systems across subsidiaries to enhance transparency and disclosure.

The group also reported a 24 per cent increase in local value added retained in Oman compared to 2024, while SME spending reached approximately RO117.7 million ($306 million), reinforcing its commitment to strengthening local content and supporting the national economy.

Additionally, OQ maintained zero freshwater consumption across operations, advanced biodiversity and circular economy initiatives, achieved an Omanisation rate of 88 per cent, and delivered more than 2,300 specialised training hours in health, safety and environment.

The report was launched under the patronage of Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Titled “Responsible Impact – Sustainable Value,” the report outlines OQ’s integrated approach to balancing operational efficiency with environmental and social responsibility through four strategic pillars: climate action, nature protection, human capital development and sustainable growth leadership.

OQ also highlighted continued investments in innovation and digital transformation aimed at improving operational efficiency and delivering sustainable financial and environmental performance across its operations.

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