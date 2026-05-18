Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), the Gulf country’s single buyer and off-taker of all electricity and desalinated water capacity, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with O-Green for the country’s first utility-scale, round-the-clock renewable energy project.

The Continuous Renewable Energy Project, located in the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm. will combine solar photovoltaic (PV), wind power and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a total installed generation capacity of approximately 2.7 gigawatts (GW).

As one of the world’s largest hybrid continuous renewable energy projects, it establishes a strategic platform to support the growth of energy-intensive sectors, including data centres, advanced computing, advanced industries and green fuels, O-Green said in a press statement.

O-Green is a national renewable energy platform established as a strategic partnership between OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) and Naqaa Sustainable Energy (part of O-Green).

The project is expected to provide a firm supply capacity of nearly 770 megawatts (MW), the statement noted.

O-Green’s project portfolio exceeds 11 GW of solar and wind generation projects, in addition to 4.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of BESS capacity. To date, the company has secured more than 3.3 GW of generation capacity and 2.4 GWh of storage capacity.

The company's scope includes the development of solar and wind energy projects, as well as the localisation of renewable energy technologies and related industries.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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