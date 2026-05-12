China’s JinkoSolar announced on Tuesday that it has signed an official agreement with UAE’s Masdar to supply 2 gigawatts (GW) of high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules for the RTC renewable energy project in Abu Dhabi.

The project is being jointly developed by Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

Under the agreement, JinkoSolar will supply its Tiger Neo series PV modules for the project.

RTC is described as the world’s first gigascale round-the-clock renewable energy project integrating utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage.

The development combines a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic plant and a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) to generate 1GW of clean, base load power 24 hours a day, round the clock.

In January last year, Masdar had appointed India's Larsen & Toubro and China's POWERCHINA as preferred Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for the project. Together with Jinko Solar, Masdar had also appointed JA Solar and CATL as preferred suppliers for PV modules and BESS respectively.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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