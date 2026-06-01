Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) has secured government approval for sites for setting up Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Al-Mutlaa City and Jaber Al-Ahmad City, according to a report by local Arabic-language newspaper AlRai Media.

The decision was approved by Kuwait’s Cabinet Services Committee, which authorised transfer of the designated project sites to the ministry, the newspaper said on Saturday.

1.5GW capacity

According to the report, the BESS project is planned with a total storage capacity of approximately 1,500 megawatts (MW) and will be implemented in phases. The first phase is expected to deliver approximately 500 MW.

The battery systems are expected to support Kuwait’s electricity network during peak summer demand periods beginning in 2027.

The approval followed discussions over alternative land allocations for Public Authority for Sports after sites previously designated for sports-related developments were reassigned for the energy storage project.

The Ministry is also planning to tender 31 substations this fiscal year.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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