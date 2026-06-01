Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), today received a high-level delegation from Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network.

The delegation was led by Mohammed Abdulla Alshehhi, Chief Projects Officer, and Ahmed Lootah, Executive Director – Commercial.

During the meeting, Al Tayer commended Etihad Rail’s role as a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and national integration, as well as a key catalyst for several forward-looking national aspirations. He recognised the network as a vital driver of the UAE’s long-term development ambitions.

Al Tayer also highlighted DEWA’s deep expertise in energy and smart technologies, positioning it as a key enabler of Etihad Rail’s standing as a critical logistics and mobility backbone for the nation.

He emphasised that DEWA’s leadership in solar energy, energy storage, smart grids and artificial intelligence-enabled infrastructure complements Etihad Rail’s strategic role, unlocking unique opportunities for cross-sector integration – from powering rail networks with clean energy to developing intelligent, sustainable transport and utility corridors that serve as a model for low-carbon national development.

The two sides explored areas of collaboration aligned with the UAE’s vision for integrated, world-class infrastructure and a sustainable future. Together, they aim to set a global benchmark for low-carbon infrastructure, accelerate the UAE’s net-zero ambitions and establish a leading example for sustainable national development worldwide.