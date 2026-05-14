MUSCAT - State-owned power and water offtaker Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) plans to initiate the procurement of Oman’s first large-scale Round-the-Clock (RTC) renewable energy project integrating solar, wind and battery storage technologies.

The landmark RTC project represents a major evolution in Oman’s renewable energy strategy, moving beyond conventional standalone solar and wind developments towards integrated, dispatchable clean energy systems capable of supplying electricity reliably around the clock. Nama PWP announced in its 2025 Annual Report that it intends to release a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project in 2026, with the award also targeted within the same year.

Designed to combine solar photovoltaic (PV) generation, wind power and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the project is expected to deliver around 1,000 MW of capacity with an annual capacity factor exceeding 70 per cent — a level that approaches the reliability traditionally associated with gas-fired generation.

Significantly, the initiative could position Oman among the early movers globally in utility-scale integrated renewable power systems capable of delivering stable baseload-style clean electricity.

Nama PWP’s report also outlines an ambitious pipeline of renewable energy initiatives targeted for launch, procurement and implementation in 2026. Leading the list is the planned release of an RFP for a roughly 280 MW Solar PV Independent Power Project dedicated to supporting the decarbonisation of the Marsa LNG project currently under construction at SOHAR Port and Freezone.

Additionally, Nama PWP is also expected to award several strategically important renewable energy projects in 2026, including the Al Kamil I Solar IPP and three wind-based Independent Power Projects located at Al Duqm (Ras Madrakah), Mahout and Sadah.

In parallel, Nama PWP plans to release RFPs for a new wave of large-scale solar projects, including Al Kamil II Solar IPP, Dhofar Solar IPP, Sinaw Solar IPP and Adam Solar IPP. Collectively forming part of a broader solar programme with a combined capacity estimated at around 2,500 MW, these projects are expected to reinforce Oman’s rapidly expanding utility-scale solar generation base.

Importantly, selected projects within the programme are expected to incorporate Battery Energy Storage Systems, reflecting a growing emphasis on grid flexibility, stability and dispatchability as renewable penetration increases.

Further strengthening the renewable energy development pipeline, Nama PWP also plans to issue Requests for Qualification (RFQs) for Duqm III Wind IPP, Al Jazir Wind IPP and Shaleem Wind IPP.

Nama PWP also plans to initiate pre-development activities for future projects under its Solar 2030 programme. These activities include early-stage planning, site identification, resource assessment and grid integration studies designed to support long-term renewable capacity expansion across the Sultanate of Oman.

The Solar 2030 programme is expected to play a pivotal role in establishing a long-term pipeline of bankable utility-scale renewable projects capable of supporting both domestic electricity needs and future clean energy-intensive industries.

Nama PWP additionally plans to begin implementation activities arising from the outcomes of its ongoing optimum energy mix and energy storage options study. The study is expected to help shape long-term strategic planning for Oman’s future power system by identifying the most cost-effective and technically efficient pathways for integrating renewables, storage and conventional generation resources.

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