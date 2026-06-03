Data centres are expected to consume twice as much power and water by 2030 as they expand to ​meet the surge ⁠in demand from artificial intelligence, U.N. researchers said on Wednesday.

Unless governments heed ‌the rising environmental costs of AI, the rapid rollout could also strain scarce land resources and create ​mountains of electronic waste, the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health warned in a ​report.

Here are ​a few takeaways:

* Last year, data centres consumed 448 terawatt-hours of electricity globally, more than the whole of Saudi Arabia. AI accounted for a fifth ⁠of the total.

* They also consumed 4.5 trillion litres of water, enough to meet the needs of more than 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa, while generating 189 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

* "The public debate still often treats AI as ​software, but AI ‌is also physical ⁠infrastructure: data centres, ⁠electricity generation, cooling systems, transmission networks, chips, minerals, land and water," said Kaveh Madani, the institute's director ​and the report's lead author.

* Annual power consumption from ‌data centres is projected to double to 945 TWh ⁠by 2030, around the same as the whole of Japan, with AI accounting for 40% of the total.

* Water consumption is expected to reach 9.3 trillion litres, while CO2 emissions will rise to 399 million tons.

* The data centre land footprint is also forecast to increase from 6,900 square km (2,664 square miles) last year to more than 14,500 square km by 2030, the report said.

* While AI could boost efficiency by optimising power grids and reducing waste, overall electricity ‌and water demand is still likely to rise as countries ⁠and corporations race to build new capacity.

* "Right now, the competition ​for growing faster than others overshadows the very basic principles of sustainable growth," Madani added.

* "AI will not simply 'run out' of water or electricity worldwide. But in specific places, poorly planned ​data centre expansion ‌could collide with existing resource pressures. That is why responsible ⁠planning matters now, before infrastructure and dependencies ​become locked in."

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)