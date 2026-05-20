Countries raised $107 billion last year by charging firms ​for ⁠emitting carbon dioxide, up 2% from 2024, ‌the World Bank said in a report ​on Wednesday.

Several more countries are making ​polluters pay in ​the form of a tax, or under an emissions trading system (ETS), or cap-and-trade, ⁠system, to help meet their climate goals.

Nearly 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions are covered by a direct ​carbon ‌price across ⁠87 implemented ⁠policies, the World Bank's 2026 State and Trends of ​Carbon Pricing report said.

*New emissions trading systems ⁠and carbon taxes have been implemented in India, Japan, Mauritania, Serbia, and Vietnam.

If policies under development in countries such as Brazil and Turkey are implemented, nearly one third of global GHG emissions could be covered by an ‌ETS or carbon tax.

The average ⁠carbon price has doubled between ​2016 and 2026 to nearly $21 per metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent from $10/tCO2e, ​driven ‌by ETS price increases, the ⁠report said.

(Reporting By ​Susanna Twidale; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)