MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman has reinforced its commitment to sustainable development and energy transition with the launch of Oman Sustainability Week (OWS) 2026 and Oman Petroleum & Energy Exhibition (OPES) 2026 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The twin events have drawn government leaders, international energy companies, sustainability experts, investors, and technology providers from across the globe, highlighting Oman’s growing role as a regional platform for dialogue, innovation, and investment in sustainability and energy transformation.

This year’s Oman Sustainability Week is being held under the theme “Sustainability in Action: Innovation, Investment, Impact,” focusing on translating sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes through technology, investment, and international collaboration. Meanwhile, OPES 2026 is themed “Success through collaboration: Achieving a sustainable energy future,” emphasizing partnerships and innovation in navigating global energy sector transformation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, said Oman continues to advance a sustainability-driven development strategy that balances economic growth with environmental protection. He noted that renewable energy contributed around 9 per cent of Oman’s total electricity generation last year, coinciding with the launch of the Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar projects, which together have a combined capacity of one gigawatt.

Al Aufi highlighted several national initiatives supporting Oman’s low-carbon transition, including the National Net Zero Strategy, a regulatory framework for carbon markets, and the National Energy Transition Plan. He said these initiatives are designed to strengthen Oman’s competitiveness through innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement.

The minister also underscored efforts to promote electric mobility, expand waste management and recycling projects, and achieve “zero routine flaring” by 2030. According to him, the energy sector has already reduced flaring by 50 percent. He added that integrating renewable energy, water management systems, and green spaces within oil and gas concession areas is helping Oman strengthen climate action while preserving natural resources.

Mohammed bin Ali al Aghbari, Director of External Affairs, Government Relations and Communications at Petroleum Development Oman, said the events reinforce Oman’s position as a leading regional destination for responsible energy development and sustainable innovation. He noted that the platforms enable knowledge exchange, investment attraction, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of the regional energy sector.

Pierluigi D'Elia, Ambassador of Italy to Oman, highlighted the Sultanate’s growing importance as a regional center for strategic dialogue and innovation, noting opportunities for cooperation between Italian and Omani institutions in renewable energy, circular economy solutions, sustainable infrastructure, and industrial technologies.

Meanwhile, Ashraf bin Hamed al Maamari, Group CEO - OQ Group, said the company is leveraging innovation to reduce emissions across existing operations while investing in green energy infrastructure to support Oman’s transition toward a net-zero future.

The events feature extensive regional and international participation across the energy, sustainability, infrastructure, technology, and mobility sectors. Activities include exhibitions, technical workshops, executive networking sessions, field programmes, and accredited Continuing Professional Development initiatives.

A key feature of OPES 2026 is the “OPES Talks” platform, which hosts high-level discussions on energy transition, the future role of oil and gas, carbon reduction strategies, and the integration of renewable and conventional energy systems. Sessions are also exploring Oman’s ambitions in green hydrogen development and renewable energy expansion.

Advanced technologies form another major focus area, with discussions examining the role of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, industrial automation, digital transformation, and predictive maintenance in improving operational efficiency and reducing emissions. Specialized technical presentations organized with the Society of Petroleum Engineers showcase innovations in upstream operations, enhanced oil recovery, well management, and equipment reliability.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies are also prominent on the conference agenda, with international companies presenting new approaches to industrial decarbonization and emissions reduction.

Alongside OPES, Oman Sustainability Week 2026 is addressing smart cities, sustainable mobility, water security, green finance, and ESG standards. Discussions are examining projects such as Sultan Haitham City, alongside electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered transport, low-energy desalination, water reuse systems, and integrated planning linking water, energy, food security, and climate resilience.

A major highlight is the International Resources and Technology for Sustainability Conference, organized by be’ah in partnership with Economist Impact. The conference is bringing together global stakeholders to discuss renewable energy, hydrogen, biodiversity, circular economy strategies, sustainable finance, and innovation-driven climate resilience.

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