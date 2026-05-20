Arab Finance: Arab Aluminum Company has garnered EGP 2.243 million in net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus net losses after tax valued at EGP 6.003 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, sales 8% YoY hiked to EGP 137.906 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 127.162 million a year earlier.

The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing. It produces a range of aluminum materials for use in the building and construction industry. The products include square solid bar, round solid bar, rectangular solid bar, and equal angle, among others.