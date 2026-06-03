Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has opened technical bids or its Request for Proposals (RFP) tender seeking independent advisory support for a planned 1,000 megawatt (MW) / four-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in the Sultanate.

The technical bids were opened on 25 May 2026, according to tender board notice.

A total of 13 international companies submitted technical bids for the project.

The selected consultant will provide independent regulatory, technical and commercial validation services for the large-scale energy storage scheme.

The proposed project has a rated capacity of 1,000MW with four-hour duration, implying total storage capacity of 4,000 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Technical bids were submitted by

Belgium’s Tractebel Engineering Consultancy Canada’s WSP International Italy’s CESI Middle East Norway’s DNV Dubai Branch Austria’s ILF Consulting Engineers UK’s Mott Macdonald UAE’s Innovision Engineering Consultancy US’ Sargent & Lundy Abu Dhabi Egypt’s Universal Consulting Engineering Germany’s TUV Rheinland Singapore’s Surbana Consultants Pte Ltd Dubai Branch Sweden’s AFRY Management Consulting Kuwait’s Engineering Systems Group

The international tender was launched on 9 April 2026 with document sales closing on 22 April 2026. The bid submission deadline was extended to 17 May from 3 May with technical bid opening too extended from 4 May to 18 May while priced bids were scheduled to be opened on 31 May 2026.

Last month, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), Oman's single buyer and off-taker of all electricity and desalinated water capacity, had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with local company O-Green for the country’s first utility-scale, round-the-clock renewable energy project.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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