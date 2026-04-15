Oman’s Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) seeking independent advisory support for a planned 1,000 megawatt (MW) / four-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in the Sultanate.

The selected consultant will provide independent regulatory, technical and commercial validation services for the large-scale energy storage scheme.

The proposed project has a rated capacity of 1,000MW with four-hour duration, implying total storage capacity of 4,000 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The international tender was launched on 9 April 2026 with document sales closing on 22 April 2026. The bid submission deadline is 3 May 2026. Technical bids will be opened on 4 May 2026 while priced bids will be opened on 18 May 2026.

IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report showed that Oman’s renewable capacity rose by 138.5 percent year-on-year to 1,722 MW in 2025, up from 722 MW in 2024, reflecting a net addition of 1,000 MW. The share of renewable energy in installed power generation capacity in Oman rose from 6.2 percent in 2024 to 13.7 percent in 2025.

Oman is targeting up to 40 per cent share for renewable energy in its national electricity mix by 2030.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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