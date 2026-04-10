Oman and Qatar recorded the fastest renewable energy growth rates in the GCC in 2025, with both countries more than doubling installed capacity on the back of large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) deployments, according to data from International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) new report.

IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ showed that Oman’s renewable capacity rose by 138.5 percent year-on-year to 1,722 megawatts (MW) in 2025, up from 722 MW in 2024, reflecting a net addition of 1,000 MW. The increase was entirely driven by solar PV, which expanded from 672 MW to 1,672 MW during the year. Wind capacity (onshore) in Oman remained unchanged at 50 MW, while there were no additions in other renewable energy technologies.

Qatar posted a similarly strong expansion, with total renewable capacity increasing by 106.2 percent to 1,699 MW in 2025 from 824 MW a year earlier. Solar PV accounted for all new capacity, rising by 875 MW to reach 1,680 MW. Bioenergy capacity was steady at 19 MW, including 15 MW from renewable waste and 4 MW from gas biofuels. There were no additions in other renewable energy technologies

In contrast to a more diversified market such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has begun integrating CSP, pumped hydro and waste-to-energy into its renewable mix, Oman and Qatar remain heavily concentrated in solar PV.

The share of renewable energy in installed power generation capacity in Oman rose from 6.2 percent in 2024 to 13.7 percent in 2025 while in the case of Qatar, it increased from 7.2 percent to 13.8 percent for the same period.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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