The United Arab Emirates’ renewable energy capacity increased by 15.4 percent year-on-year to reach 7,907 megawatts (MW) in 2025, supported primarily by continued expansion in solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, according to data from International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The increase from 6,853 MW in 2024 reflects a net addition of 1,054 MW led by solar, which accounted for 95 percent of total renewable capacity additions in 2025, IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report showed.

Solar capacity rose to 7,525 MW in 2025 from 6,498 MW a year earlier, driven entirely by solar photovoltaic (PV), which expanded by 1,027 MW to reach 6,716 MW. Concentrated solar power (CSP) capacity remained unchanged at 809 MW.

Bioenergy capacity increased modestly to 272 MW from 245 MW in 2024, led by renewable municipal waste to energy projects, which rose to 262 MW from 235 MW while gas biofuels remained unchanged at 10 MW.

Wind capacity was also flat year-on-year at 110 MW

In a notable development, the UAE added 250 MW of pumped hydro storage capacity in 2025, marking its entry into long-duration energy storage and supporting grid flexibility amid rising renewable penetration.

The UAE is targeting 23 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2031.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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