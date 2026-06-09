Morocco intends to invest $16 billion in projects in the next five years to add nearly 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy to its grid.

Heavy investments over the past decades have boosted the share of renewable sources in the energy mix in the North African Arab nation to more than 45 GW.

“We can say that the renewable energy share in Morocco has now officially surpassed 45 percent,” Morocco’s minister of Energy Transition Leila Benali said.

“The level is set to increase dramatically in the next five years…we have allocated nearly $16 billion for projects to add 16 GW of solar and other renewable energy sources,” Benali told the Paris peace forum 2026 at the weekend.

She said the ministry is also undertaking self-consumption and microgrid reforms that enhance the “democratic” energy system by enabling citizens to own solar panels and pump surplus energy into the national grid.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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