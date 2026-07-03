Robinhood said on Wednesday it plans to launch crypto trading in the UK ​and broadened its perpetual ⁠futures offering in Europe beyond cryptocurrencies.

Here are some ‌details:

* Eligible European investors will now be able to trade perpetual futures ​tied to commodities, ETFs and foreign exchange markets, including gold, silver, crude ​oil and ​the euro-dollar pair, with leverage of up to 10 times and round-the-clock trading, the company said.

* Perpetual futures, commonly ⁠known as "perps," are futures contracts with no expiration date and have drawn significant attention in the U.S. after the CFTC in May permitted their trading on domestic exchanges.

* Separately, Robinhood said ​it ‌plans to roll ⁠out crypto trading ⁠for the UK as it seeks to build an all-in-one investing platform ​for the region.

* The company also ‌launched Robinhood Earn, a lending product that ⁠allows eligible U.S. users to lend their dollar-backed stablecoin, USDG, through a self-custody wallet at an estimated 7% annualized return.

* Robinhood Earn includes insurance for certain losses stemming from cyberattacks or smart-contract exploits, with the coverage arranged through Lloyd's of London and RELM.

* The company also announced its entry into Canada following its acquisition of WonderFi and said it ‌had received a capital markets services licence in Singapore.

* ⁠The trading platform, which serves more ​than 28 million customers across 38 countries, has expanded into more financial services in recent years to reduce its reliance on ​trading activity.

* The ‌company posted weaker-than-expected transaction revenue for the first ⁠quarter amid crypto-driven volatility.

(Reporting ​by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)