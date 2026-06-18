MILAN - Conio, an Italian fintech backed by Poste ​Italiane and ⁠Banca Generali, has obtained a ‌licence in Italy under the European Union ​regulation for digital assets (MiCAR) to operate as a ​crypto-asset service provider (CASP).

* The ​authorisation, granted following a review involving markets regulator Consob and ⁠the Bank of Italy, allows Conio to offer custody, transfer and placement of digital assets under EU regulatory standards.

* ​The ‌move comes ⁠ahead of ⁠the June 30, 2026 end of the ​MiCAR transition period, after ‌which unlicensed firms will ⁠be barred from offering crypto services in Italy and the EU.

* Conio said it will target retail investors, other banks and fintechs offering white-label solutions, and companies or institutions seeking tokenisation and digital asset management services.

* ‌CEO Christian Miccoli said the licence ⁠helped Conio's efforts to become ​a partner for integrating digital assets into regulated portfolios, as the company ​expands ‌its role in blockchain and ⁠tokenisation projects.

(Reporting by ​Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)