Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award a consultancy contract for the design and construction supervision of water transmission pipelines and associated works in the third quarter of 2026, according to a source aware of the details.

The tender titled seeking ‘Consultancy services for the design and construction supervision, and design of water transmission pipelines associated works.’ was issued on 24 December 2025, with bids submitted on 3 February 2026.

“Bid evaluation is currently underway. The contract is expected to be awarded in August 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects. He said the contract would have a duration of 61 months.

Meinhardt Singapore submitted the lowest main financial offer at $3.03 million, alongside an alternative bid of $2.78 million, according to bid submission information.

NJS Co., submitted a main bid of $3.76 million and an alternative offer of $2.09 million.

Other accepted financial bids were submitted by Avenir International Engineers and Consultants ($3.40 million), CDM Smith ($3.58 million), Dorsch Holding Abu Dhabi ($4.11 million), Consolidated Engineering Company (Khatib & Alami) ($4.76 million), Jouzy Consulting Engineers ($6.73 million), Dar Al Handasah Consultants ($8.33 million) and Eng. Adnan Saffarini Office ($9.00 million).

PINI Engineering Services’ $5.15 million bid was rejected after failing to provide the required tender bond.

Tebodin Middle East Company (Bilfinger), STEAG Energy Services (India) DMCC Branch, Aqleh Engineering Consultant and WSP Middle East did not submit bids.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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