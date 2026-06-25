Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is expected to award the contract for the Jebel Ali G Station Sewage Treatment Plant project in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender for Design, Supply and Installation of New 150 m3/day Sewage Treatment Plant at “G” Station Jebel Ali’ was issued on 16 March 2026, with bid submissions closing on 12 May 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in August 2026, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

DEWA received nine bids for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, with offer prices ranging from 383,000 UAE dirhams (104,288.63) to AED 2.79 million ($759,700.48).

The bids are as follows:

·Celar Water Equipment Co - AED 2,087,865

·Clear Water Solutions - AED 2,792,505

·Corodex Trading Co. - AED 1,290,000

·Envi Care Wastewater & Hazardous Liquids - AED 383,000

·Meraki Global Energy (2 offers) - AED 640,000 and AED 445,000

·Stalwart Water Treatment Equipment - AED 2,677,100

·VWS Emirates (2 offers): AED 1,500,000 and AED 1,050,000

·Water Bird Water Treatment Chemicals - AED 1,275,000

·Triwa FZCO - AED 1,550,000

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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