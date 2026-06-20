India-based VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) has strengthened its presence in the Gulf region after securing a large wastewater treatment contract in the UAE and a mega desalination project in Kuwait, marking the company's entry into both markets.

In the UAE, WABAG was awarded the design and build contract for the Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant – Phase 3 by Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company Limited, according to a stock exchange statement issued by the company. The project, which falls within the company's "large" order category, will be executed through a consortium led by WABAG.

The 24-month contract includes the design, engineering, procurement and construction of a 60 million litres per day (MLD) - or 13 million imperial gallons (MIGD) per day - sewage treatment plant, along with inlet works, primary and secondary treatment systems, and sludge management facilities comprising digesters, gas holders, scrubbers and power generation systems. The facility will also include odour control systems and tertiary treatment through disc filtration technology.

The plant will employ advanced mechanical and biological treatment processes based on the Activated Sludge Process (ASP) to meet guaranteed treated effluent quality standards.

Desalination plant

Separately, WABAG anounced that it secured a ‘mega’ contract from Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE) for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System – Stage II, marking the company's first project in Kuwait.

The project will be delivered through an unincorporated joint venture (JV) led by WABAG in partnership with Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO).

The contract covers the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, featuring an advanced recarbonation system. The facility is scheduled for completion within 36 months and includes a five-year operations and maintenance agreement.

According to WABAG, the desalination plant will deploy solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to partially meet the plant's energy requirements, aligning with the country's sustainability objectives.

The contract values weren’t precisely disclosed in the stock exchange statements, but under WABAG's classification, a large order is valued between $30 million and $75 million, while a mega order exceeds $150 million.

The total value of Doha SWRO desalination plant contract is $370.75 million, according to a stock exchange statement issued by Kuwait-listed HEISCO in April 2026.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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