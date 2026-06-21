Saudi-listed Miahona has signed a public-private partnership agreement (PPPA) with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the state water agency Uzbekosuvtaminot for the operation and maintenance of the Zamin water treatment plant in the Jizzakh region.



The contract is valued at 394 million Saudi riyals ($105 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The agreement has a duration of 25 years, with the plant’s treatment capacity at 50,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day).



The project remains subject to the issuance of a decree by the government of Uzbekistan, and the final contract value is contingent on the completion of that process.



The agreement will strengthen its presence in Uzbekistan’s water sector and provide long-term contracted revenues in line with its expansion strategy, the statement said.



The plant is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2027.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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